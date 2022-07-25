ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

First win for Brittany Force and three others at NHRA Sonoma Nationals

By Rya Jetha, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sonoma, CA
Sports
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Enders
Person
Brittany Force
Person
Leah Pruett
Person
Alexis Dejoria
Person
Robert Hight
Person
John Force
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Sonoma Raceway#Race Cars#Nhra Sonoma Nationals#Pro Stock#The Sonoma Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy