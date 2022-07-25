ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan guide: Broncos training camp starts Wednesday

By The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson takes part in drills during the NFL team’s practice at the Broncos’ headquarters June 13 in Centennial. ASSOCIATED PRESS file

Broncos fans, it is that time of the year again.

Beginning Wednesday the Denver Broncos will have 14 training camp workouts open to the public — free of charge.

One thing to consider. Crowds are expected to be larger than in recent years because of the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson, among others.

Here are some details training camp attendees should remember:

Place

UCHealth Training Center, 13665 E. Broncos Parkway, Englewood.

Parking

Free with parking lots opening at 8 a.m., for each practice (joint practice with the Cowboys later).

Admission

Free with gates opening at 9 a.m., for each practice (later for joint practice with Cowboys on Aug. 11).

Food

Food trucks will be available.

Shade/Cover

None in berm area. Wearing sunblock and hats are strongly recommended. There is shade and a misting station along the outdoor concourse above the berm. No umbrellas are allowed, however.

Autographs

Yes! Select position groups will be available to sign autographs after each practice.

Training Camp: Back Together Saturday

"Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" is Saturday, July 30, and tickets are required for this practice.

Those who got their free tickets through Ticketmaster, parking lots open at 8 a.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m. Broncos personnel will address the fans prior to practice.

