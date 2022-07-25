Paul Sorvino, star of "Goodfellas" and more, dies at 83

NEW YORK - He played tough guys, but he could sing opera.

Paul Sorvino says he appeared in over 100 films, but indeed it was the 1990 gangster film "Goodfellas" in which he made his biggest mark. He appeared with, among others, the late Ray Liotta.

Now the two actors from the film classic are both gone.

In 1991, Sorvino starred in "Law & Order," this time on the other side of the law, playing a detective.

Sorvino appeared on Broadway, getting a Tony nomination in 1973 for "That Championship Season," and even did comedy, playing a preacher in "Oh God."

Sorvino was born in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. He attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and could even sing opera, and demonstrated that in an interview on cbs2 in 2003.

He had three children, including actress Mira Sorvino. When she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for "The Mighty Aphrodite," she saluted him.

"When you give me this award, you honor my father Paul Sorvino who has taught me everything I know about acting. I love you very much dad," she said.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder - a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend," Mira Sorvino wrote on Twitter.

There was no specific cause of death given, but his family says he faced health issues over the past few years.

He was 83.