Visiting Strangers Things Filming Locations in Atlanta

Stranger Things season 4 is out on Netflix and many of you know that it was filmed in Atlanta for most of its 4 season run.

Austin Davenport visited a bunch of filming locations in Atlanta and posted the results on his TikTok. In the video, Davenport visited Hawkins Community Pool, The Wheeler House, The SinClair House and Dustin's House.

In the second video, you can see the addresses for each location.