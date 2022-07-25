Visiting Strangers Things Filming Locations in Atlanta
Stranger Things season 4 is out on Netflix and many of you know that it was filmed in Atlanta for most of its 4 season run.
Austin Davenport visited a bunch of filming locations in Atlanta and posted the results on his TikTok. In the video, Davenport visited Hawkins Community Pool, The Wheeler House, The SinClair House and Dustin's House.
@austindavenport
#strangerthings4 #hawkinsindiana #hawkinscommunitypool #atlanta
In the second video, you can see the addresses for each location.
@austindavenport
#strangerthings4 #hawkinscommunitypool #hawkinsindiana #atlanta
