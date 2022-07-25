The Latest Intel Regarding Celtics' Pursuit of Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant (; 0:33)

In the NBA, championship windows close quickly. There's a world where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stick together for a decade or longer and lead the Celtics to at least one, if not multiple, championships. However, there's also the possibility Brown, whose contract expires after the 2023-24 campaign, chooses to take his talents elsewhere; for instance, to a team where he's the top offensive option.

Given the fragility of a franchise trying to keep even just its top players together over multiple seasons, Boston appears willing to sacrifice the chance to build a sustainable contender around Tatum and Brown to bolster its chances in the present.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , the Celtics offered the Nets Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round pick to bring Kevin Durant to Boston.

Pairing Tatum with Durant and good fortune on the health front would give the Celtics the league's best duo. Surrounding those two with a supporting cast that includes reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Al Horford, and this summer's acquisitions Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari would put them in pole position for the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

However, Brooklyn reportedly countered Boston's proposal by asking for Brown, Smart, multiple draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, per Charania. While the Celtics are reluctant to trade Smart, who's coming off the best season of his career, operating as the floor general rather than playing off a score-first point guard like Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving, or Isaiah Thomas, it may not prove necessary. At the moment, Boston's initial offer is likely the best one the Nets have received.

However, Brooklyn has a right to be stubborn about what it will accept in return for the former league MVP and four-time scoring champion. That's especially true after the Timberwolves sent the Jazz a package that included their 2022 first-round pick, Walker Kessler, four future first-round selections, and a draft pick swap to acquire Rudy Gobert.

In the meantime, the Celtics must deal with the aftermath of Brown being aware they're willing to trade him to acquire Durant. As conveyed by Sarah Kezele of 98.7 Arizona Sports, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Brown likely learned the franchise's position on this matter weeks ago.

It also seems Brown has weighed in on the matter.

If all of these reports are false, if it's coming from the Nets in an attempt to drum up better offers, or one of Boston's rivals aiming to create friction between Brown and the Celtics, the organization must act accordingly. If the franchise has no intention of parting with Brown to bring Durant to Boston, it should state that publicly. After all, whether it was for Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, or now, the Slim Reaper, the former All-Star the Celtics selected with a draft pick acquired from Brooklyn in the trade sending Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Nets, is consistently in the rumor mill.

That comes with the job, especially for a player of Brown's caliber, but if Boston is committed to going forward with him, it must make its loyalty clear to Brown.

The Celtics are in a situation where most potential outcomes are positive. They may have already made the best offer Brooklyn will receive. And if Durant goes elsewhere, the additions of Brogdon and Gallinari already have some, such as FanDuel Sportsbook , declaring Boston the current title favorite for this season.

But as this author laid out while weighing whether the Celtics should trade for Durant earlier this offseason, there's considerable risk in betting on him staying healthy. That's widely understood since he turns 34 in September, is listed at six-foot-ten and might be taller, has a history of foot injuries, and is three years removed from tearing his Achilles. He's also coming off one of the worst playoff series of his career, as the Celtics did an outstanding job against him defensively en route to sweeping the Nets.

While Durant might not struggle like that again in the postseason while he's still on the backend of his prime, Brown, who turns 26 in October, is entering what should be the best years of his career. And while trading for the disgruntled Nets star might lead to raising banner 18, if not more, to the TD Garden rafters, there's also the uncertainty that comes with trying to acquire another player who can team with Tatum to keep Boston in title contention.

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

That might be too far down the road for the Celtics to put much stock into it at the moment, but it at least warrants acknowledging. Especially if they've made an offer to the Nets and or believe they can win one and perhaps multiple championships with Tatum and Brown as their best two players.

Further Reading

Celtics Add Mike Moser to Ime Udoka's Coaching Staff

Whether a Free Agent Signing or Utilizing a Remaining TPE, Exploring Celtics' Remaining Options for a Backup Center

Celtics Address Multiple Needs with Malcolm Brogdon Trade

Brad Stevens Says He Has 'Green Light' from Ownership to Spend What It Takes to Win

Danilo Gallinari Discusses Turning Down More Lucrative Offers to Join Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon Discusses Dynamic Between He and Marcus Smart as Former Embraces Sixth-Man Role

Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari Prepared to Make Necessary Sacrifices to Win a Championship

[Film Room] JD Davison's Mostly Positive Summer League Debut