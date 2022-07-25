Shark Week 2022: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Steps in As First-Ever MC

www.greenmatters.com
Related
thesource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
ETOnline.com
AOL Corp
AOL Corp
hotnewhiphop.com
Popculture
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 1