Kansas State defensive tackle Eli Huggins talks about the Wildcats' depth at defensive line at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Eli Huggins: "Up front, having depth is huge. Just late in the game, being able to have guys that are still fresh is really big. It's tough to play inside, especially, and to have to expect someone to play 60-70 snaps a game, it's dang near impossible. So being able to rotate guys throughout the game and most of the guys playing 35-40 snaps, I mean, that was big for us, especially late in games.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO