Credit card interest rates reach record-highs

In today's installment of Winners & Losers, financial expert Rob Black discusses a little-changed stock market, record-high credit card interest rates and Disney's upcoming slate of films.

Winner: Stocks are little-changed with a busy week ahead

This week will be “the most important week of the summer” for Wall Street, according to CNBC , thanks to a deluge of earnings, economic data and Fed action.

After the Fed wraps up its meeting on Wednesday, it’s expected to announce another 75 basis point interest rate hike to tame inflation.

More than a third of S&P 500 companies will report this week, including tech behemoths Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet.

Q2 GDP will be released on Thursday, and it could show that the US economy shrunk for two straight quarters.

There has been a spike in vaccine stocks after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency amid more than 16,000 cases globally and five deaths.

Beyoncé will release her new album, “Renaissance,” on Friday.

The FCC is cracking down on “auto warranty” robocalls, taking aim at a group accused of sending more than 8 billion such messages since 2018.

Loser: Credit card interest rates are reaching record highs

Average interest rates on credit cards are heading toward an all-time high as the Federal Reserve continues to jack up its benchmark rate.

Annual percentage rates, or APR, have risen to 17.25%, on average. That is just slightly shy of the 17.87% record in April 2019.

Consumers should expect rates to easily surpass that all-time high soon after Fed increases its federal funds target next week.

What this means is that if someone is making minimum payments on a $5,000 balance, they would need 187 months to pay it off and they would owe $5,872 in interest.

With new interest rate hikes, it would take an additional two months to pay the balance off.

For lower-income borrowers with not-so-great credit scores, things will get worse as they are likely paying more than the average rate.

The total amount of money that people owe on their credit cards increased to $84 billion in the first three months of 2022, rising from $77 billion in the same period last year,.

Winner: Disney is poised to top the box office for the next 3 years

Movie studios are the most optimistic they’ve been in years.

Grosses so far this year are up. The last two months felt like the good old days of summer thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The business isn’t back. Ticket sales are still down almost 40% from before the pandemic and there are 30% fewer movies since 2019 ready for release.

The next big blockbuster we will be talking about is “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in November.

Hollywood, like the rest of the economy, is suffering from a supply-chain problem. Production halted for months due to the pandemic.

At comic con this weekend in San Diego, Disney and Marvel outlined their superhero universe Phase 4 ending this year with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in November.

Phase 5 will begin next February with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and will also include “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” season two of “Loki” on Disney+, and “Blade,” which will feature a half-vampire vampire hunter.

Phase 6, arriving fall 2024, will mark the end of the “multiverse saga” encompassing phases 4 to 6. We don’t know much about it yet, but it will have two new Avengers movies.

Disney also has “Avatar” 2, 3, 4 and 5 coming. Live action “Pinocchio,” “Haunted Mansion,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Snow White” and “Peter Pan” are slated as well.

“Indiana Jones 5,” “Rogue Squadron,” a Star Wars movie, and “National Treasure 3” will join the lineup.

