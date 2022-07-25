Port of Oakland resuming operations after trucker protests

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Shipping cranes sit idle at the Port of Oakland on November 18, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty… Read More

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Port of Oakland’s marine terminals reopened Saturday after they were effectively shut down by truck drivers protesting California’s gig worker law for much of last week.

The protests started July 18 and are continuing in so-called “free speech zones.”

“The Port of Oakland has resumed full operations,” Port Executive Director Director Danny Wan stated. “We appreciate the independent truck drivers’ use of the designated Free Speech Zones and we thank local law enforcement for their continued assistance.”

The port estimates an economic impact of $56.6 billion from the demonstrations, which are against a law that independent contractors argue limit the flexibility of their work arrangements but which has been upheld by courts.

“The truckers have been heard and we now urge them to voice their grievances with lawmakers, not the Port of Oakland,” Wan added.