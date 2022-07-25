A.P. Hill removal plans in Richmond now under legal challenge

www.nbc12.com
Tracy
3d ago
to many people just aren't happy unless they're whining and complaining about something all the time
Reply(1)
8
G. Sean O'Neill
2d ago
The left woke and racists won’t ever be satisfied. They know not what they do or ask for and have even a smaller knowledge of history. I pity them.
Reply
3
Island Man
2d ago
Before another monument of statue is taken down, let's level Richmond's Capital building that was once the White House for the Confederacy.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Virginia Authorities Called Off The Search For Missing Woman In 2017 Who Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDoswell, VA
Couple hasn't argued in 30 years of marriage: "We give each other tough love and tender compassion"Amy ChristieRichmond, VA
Comments / 20