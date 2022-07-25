ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Adapting Arrowhead Stadium for 2026 World Cup in Kansas City will be two-year process

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The 2026 men’s FIFA World Cup in Kansas City is four years away. But the details, like what happens to Arrowhead Stadium, are being hammered out now.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan said Monday that alterations needed for Arrowhead will be part of two-year construction plan.

The idea is to begin work on the stadium in the spring of 2025, and will involve removing seats. Those seats will be returned for the 2025 football season, and the process will be repeated in 2026 with soccer games being played in the summer.

Why conform Arrowhead in 2025? For FIFA inspection and the possibility of playing games.

“Our goal is make sure every single seat is replaced for every single season, so we don’t lose any (football) seats,” Donovan said. “It will be an enormous challenge for our operations and construction crews.”

Donovan said fewer than 10,000 seats will be temporarily removed from lower rows and the corners.

“It doesn’t seem like a big project, but I would tell you that when you get into the architecture of the building and the age of the building, it’s an enormous project,” Donovan said.

Could the Arrowhead construction mean some permanent changes for the stadium? Donovan didn’t rule out the possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6Emc_0gsFxTNw00
Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan speaks to reporters after a press conference during training camp in St. Joseph on Monday, July 25, 2022. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

“There are scenarios where we would do something different for the World Cup and say, ‘Wait a second, if you’re renovating Arrowhead would you keep that or change this or take advantage of the construction you’ve already done?” Donovan said. “That’s in the mix.”

Kansas City and Arrowhead Stadium was one of 11 sites selected for games in the 2026 World Cup that will be also be played in Canada and Mexico. Some 17 U.S. cities were part of the bidding process.

In a tweet last month at the World Cup announcement, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas put a $50 million price tag on the stadium project and said the city would ask Missouri for funding in addition to private fundraising.

The World Cup, the globe’s largest sporting event, isn’t first on the list of big sports attractions coming to Kansas City and involving the Chiefs. The NFL Draft arrives in April 2023. NFL officials were in Kansas City a week ago meeting with the Chiefs and city leaders about the three-day event.

“The draft in ‘23 will be the largest event Kansas City has ever hosted,” Donovan said. “I gives a little hint about the trend we’re on ... Our goal is to shine the light on Kansas City.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Mexico, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Mark Donovan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead Stadium#Fifa World Cup#Canada#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
927
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy