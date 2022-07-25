ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Former Offutt Airman given 3 years in prison for taking 15-year-old girl across state lines

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajmjx_0gsFxKgd00

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A former Offutt Airman was sentenced this month for attempting to bring a 15-year-old New York girl to Nebraska.

Brenden Joray, 24, was given three years in prison and five years of post-supervised release for one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Joray met the teen online in November of 2020. They later sent images and texts over multiple online platforms, and then engaged in sexual content and video and audio calls.

In February of 2021, Joray drove to New York, picked up the girl, and attempted to take her to Nebraska. Authorities then contacted Joray’s roommate to locate Joray, after the roommate called Joray in Illinois, he turned himself in.

Joray was originally charged with three federal counts, but only pleaded guilty to one. He also agreed to be discharged from the Air Force.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#State Lines#Airman#Violent Crime#Offutt#The Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy