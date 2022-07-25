ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL analytics expert Warren Sharp makes bold Super Bowl prediction

By Reice Shipley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Bengals#Nbc Sports#Nfc#The Minnesota Vikings#Niners#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy