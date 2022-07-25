Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck have date night by the Eiffel Tower

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making the most of their honeymoon. The newlyweds were photographed having dinner near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. The two looked stylish and like they were having fun, sitting at their table with a balloon they brought themselves and taking pictures of each other.

Lopez wore a black dress while Affleck wore a black suit pants. According to an observer that spoke with People Magazine , the two arrived at the restaurant, called Le Giraffe, at 11PM. They were seated at the table closest to the Eiffel Tower and had a balloon attached to their table.

“They were close, very close, to one another the entire time. They embraced one another a lot,” said the source. The source also shared that, at one point, Affleck took a photo of Lopez as she released the balloon near midnight, and “set it to sail off towards the Tower.”

GrosbyGroup Affleck and Lopez having dinner in Paris while accompanied by Affleck’s daughter, Violet.

Lopez and Affleck traveled to France a few days after their wedding in Las Vegas. They’ve been spotted making the most of the city and enjoying their honeymoon as well as celebrating Lopez’ 53rd birthday.

Sources close to the couple claim the two will marry again soon, alongside friends and family in a bigger wedding celebration. According to TMZ , the two will host a party in Savannah, Georgia, in a property owned by Affleck. They claim this party will take place at the end of the month, so it seems like the Afflecks have a couple of busy weeks ahead of them.