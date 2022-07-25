ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck have date night by the Eiffel Tower

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HXS6_0gsFvbzw00

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making the most of their honeymoon. The newlyweds were photographed having dinner near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. The two looked stylish and like they were having fun, sitting at their table with a balloon they brought themselves and taking pictures of each other.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flew to the city of love to continue celebrating their matrimony

Lopez wore a black dress while Affleck wore a black suit pants. According to an observer that spoke with People Magazine , the two arrived at the restaurant, called Le Giraffe, at 11PM. They were seated at the table closest to the Eiffel Tower and had a balloon attached to their table.

“They were close, very close, to one another the entire time. They embraced one another a lot,” said the source. The source also shared that, at one point, Affleck took a photo of Lopez as she released the balloon near midnight, and “set it to sail off towards the Tower.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAa0N_0gsFvbzw00 GrosbyGroup
Affleck and Lopez having dinner in Paris while accompanied by Affleck’s daughter, Violet.

Lopez and Affleck traveled to France a few days after their wedding in Las Vegas. They’ve been spotted making the most of the city and enjoying their honeymoon as well as celebrating Lopez’ 53rd birthday.

Sources close to the couple claim the two will marry again soon, alongside friends and family in a bigger wedding celebration. According to TMZ , the two will host a party in Savannah, Georgia, in a property owned by Affleck. They claim this party will take place at the end of the month, so it seems like the Afflecks have a couple of busy weeks ahead of them.

Comments / 1

Kathleen La Belle
1d ago

kind of a weird honeymoon, she seems more interested in putting on a daily fashion show and being seen. They could have had a more intimate honeymoon.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Afflecks#The Eiffel Tower#People Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy