Chicago, IL

'Robbed of her life': Former Marshall basketball standout Dyanla Rainey shot, killed in her driveway

By Michael O'Brien
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago
abc7chicago.com

??
3d ago

R.I.P. young lady! And she wasn’t at the wrong place and time that was her home….. who ever did that knew exactly who she was,that was a hit

Arleasia Lee
3d ago

That man knew he and was probably someone she dated that hated letting her go. The police need to look into whether there is any cameras on any of the neighbors houses that may have captured anything of interest. God saw everything! Whomever murdered this young woman has a judgement day coming!

