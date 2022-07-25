'Robbed of her life': Former Marshall basketball standout Dyanla Rainey shot, killed in her driveway

abc7chicago.com
??
3d ago
R.I.P. young lady! And she wasn’t at the wrong place and time that was her home….. who ever did that knew exactly who she was,that was a hit
Reply(2)
17
Arleasia Lee
3d ago
That man knew he and was probably someone she dated that hated letting her go. The police need to look into whether there is any cameras on any of the neighbors houses that may have captured anything of interest. God saw everything! Whomever murdered this young woman has a judgement day coming!
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Billions in stimulus dollars available in IllinoisJake WellsIllinois State
Soldier Field with a dome? Artist renderings reveal a new look for the old stadiumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment CenterLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Comments / 24