ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Two Onondaga County legislators urge citizens to speak up on aquarium

By Tim Knauss
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.syracuse.com

Comments / 10

michael
3d ago

There’s a lot of other things to do with that money, it will be a bust in a few years, that was Congel idea, knew it wouldn’t work out

Reply(2)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#County Executive#Aquarium#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ways And Means Committee#Republican#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy