Elephant greets woman through hotel room window in Thailand

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
3 days ago
 3 days ago
An elephant poked its trunk through a hotel room window to greet a napping woman in Thailand.

Blogger Sakshi Jain, the traveller alerted by the unconventional wake up call, said on Instagram that her experience at the resort in Chiang Mai was “something different.”

Ms Jains’ friend, Taha Ismail, captured the moment their visitor arrived at the window on video.

The resort allows guests to walk, feed, bath, and play with the elephants, according to Ms Jain’s post where she detailed the encounter.

The Seeker
2d ago

A friend of mine saved her money for a few years to go to this Elephant Experience in Thailand as she is obsessed with elephants. She came home glowing and excited to have done it. She said it was worth every penny.

