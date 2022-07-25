Kerry Jamieson

Kerry David Jamieson, 78, died June 20 at Saint Anthony Hospital with his family by his side as he went to be with his heavenly father.



Born in Bremerton Sept. 3, 1943, to George and Margaret Jamieson, Kerry attended schools in the area until he graduated from Wilson High School in Tacoma. He lived on the Key Peninsula and Gig Harbor most of his life.



Kerry was an avid boater who spent years navigating the South Sound in one of the many boats he built, remodeled or repaired. He belonged to the Olympia Wooden Boat Association, where he helped plan as well as participated in the annual boat fair.



His wife and family were his great loves. He was always available if one of his children needed a shoulder, a lap, an ear or a hug.



Kerry was a member of Olalla Bible Church, where he did the landscaping for several years.



He also spent many days at Camp Woodworth’s annual apple fests. He and a friend built the press that Kerry cranked every year at the event, helping everyone who wanted to try pressing apples the old-fashioned way.



Kerry is survived by Helen, his wife of 58 years; daughter Michelle of Tacoma; sons Adam of Olympia and Jeremy of Lakebay; and nephews Mark and Tim Knudson.



A celebration of life memorial will be held Saturday, August 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Camp Woodworth, 1305 Woodworth Drive SW, Lakebay (past Penrose, follow the balloons). Donations in Kerry’s honor may be made to Camp Woodworth.