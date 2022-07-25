Pearlita McColley

Pearlita Florence McColley passed away peacefully in her home July 7, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in Port Townsend to Pearl (Goodwin) and Carl Weber, who resided in Chimacum. Pearlita was raised in Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in the class of 1950, where she participated in rifle club and skate club.

Pearlita married Myron in 1955 at Asbury Methodist Church in Tacoma. The couple settled into the 23-acre McColley family farm on the Key Peninsula in Glencove. Myron preceded his wife in death July 24, 1993. Pearlita went on to live in their Glencove home — a house built by her father-in-law, C.B. McColley — for 67 years.

She held the position of an administrative secretary at L.H. Bates Technical School in Tacoma. She was a member of the Gig Harbor United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir as well as playing in the bell choir.

Pearl was an active volunteer at the Angel Guild thrift store and was previously a member of Key Singers in Lakebay. In past years she volunteered with the Dr. Penrose branch of the Mary Bridge Orthopedic Guild.

She enjoyed gardening, card games with family, travel, live theater, watching soccer games and line dancing.

Surviving family members are Marleigh Nodvedt (Steven Nodvedt); Craig McColley; Suzanne Roebke (Laurence Roebke); and three grandsons, Nickalas, Joel and Jonathan Goettling.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.