Lynn Henry Carr was born in Seattle, Feb. 12, 1944, and died June 24 at his Lakebay home. He spent his entire life in Washington. He grew up in Kent and graduated from Kent-Meridian High School in 1962. He later moved to Auburn, Tacoma and finally Lakebay.

Lynn was a welder for over 37 years, getting his start at Seattle Boiler Works and then fabricating and repairing trailers of all sizes, from logging trucks and tankers to car and utility trailers. Lynn was a huge fan of vintage automobiles and owned several over the years. He enjoyed sharing his passion at car shows from the driver’s seat of his pride and joy, a yellow 1930 Ford Model A Deluxe Roadster. His grandchildren thrilled at every chance to go with him for rides, stuffed in the rumble seat.

Lynn loved boating, fishing, crabbing and shrimping. He always looked forward to his time on the water. He moved to the Key Peninsula in 2005 following retirement and joined the Longbranch Improvement Club soon after. He served many years as the chair of the club’s building and grounds committee, and later worked as the dockmaster at the Longbranch Marina.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2015, he put up a good fight as long as he could.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents Betty and Leslie Carr. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy; son Justin (Faith) and daughter Alicia (Jawan Campbell); brother Robert (Bob); grandsons Tyquan Coleman and Jawan Campbell Jr.; and granddaughters Naomi, Hannah and Evie Carr. A family memorial is planned.