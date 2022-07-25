ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make signing of tight end Kyle Rudolph official

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wswNY_0gsFsREB00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Kyle Rudolph on Monday, giving Tom Brady another tight end target following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

According to Pro Football Talk, base pay of the contract is $2 million, with another $1.5 million available in incentives.

Rudolph, 32, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. In 2016, he caught 83 passes for 840 yards — both career highs — and seven touchdowns.

After signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Giants in March 2021, he was released this past March after appearing in 16 games (13 starts) and hauling in 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown.

In 156 career games (145 starts) Rudolph has racked up 4,745 yards and 479 receptions. He has scored 49 touchdowns.

Gronkowski announced his retirement in late June. Tight end Cameron Brate, who has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay (eight seasons), is slated to be the Buccaneers’ starter.

Rudolph, a Cincinnati native, was a the No. 43 overall pick of the Vikings out of Notre Dame in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Since entering the league, Rudolph ranks fourth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Garrett Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Panthers#American Football#Pro Football Talk#The Minnesota Vikings#The New York Giants#Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy