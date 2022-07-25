Tampa Bay Buccaneers make signing of tight end Kyle Rudolph official

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran Kyle Rudolph on Monday, giving Tom Brady another tight end target following the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

According to Pro Football Talk, base pay of the contract is $2 million, with another $1.5 million available in incentives.

Rudolph, 32, spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. In 2016, he caught 83 passes for 840 yards — both career highs — and seven touchdowns.

After signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Giants in March 2021, he was released this past March after appearing in 16 games (13 starts) and hauling in 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown.

In 156 career games (145 starts) Rudolph has racked up 4,745 yards and 479 receptions. He has scored 49 touchdowns.

Gronkowski announced his retirement in late June. Tight end Cameron Brate, who has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay (eight seasons), is slated to be the Buccaneers’ starter.

Rudolph, a Cincinnati native, was a the No. 43 overall pick of the Vikings out of Notre Dame in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Since entering the league, Rudolph ranks fourth among tight ends in receiving touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

