A Big Ol’ Humpback Whale Absolutely Smashes The Bow Of A Boat In Massachusetts

This looks like something straight out of a movie.

There must be something in the water here recently, considering the fact we’ve recently seen a 400-pound spotted eagle ray jump into an Alabama family’s boat while deep sea fishing, sending one woman to the hospital.

On top of that, a 100-pound sailfish jumped out of the water and impaled a 73-year-old woman in Florida just last week.

Now, we can add to that list…

But this time it involves a massive humpback whale that leapt from the water and hit a 19-foot boat near the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The insane incident occurred around 10 AM near White Horse Beach yesterday.

Witness Ryder Parkhurst told NBC 10:

“All of a sudden, full breach, 10 feet out of the water, slams on top of this guy’s boat, like his bow goes down, basically, into the water, engine out, full thing pops off, whale rolls over the side of it, totally fine, but his boat was messed up.

It was insane, the guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all.

Pops up, bang… right on the bow of the guy’s boat.”

Luckily enough, Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter said there were no injuries, even though it’s hard to imagine considering a creature this large practically landed in a boat.

Hunter told the outlet:

“This could have been much worse for all involved.

Children like to lean over the side of the boat to watch the fish so it is very lucky that nobody got hurt here. An incident like this is pretty rare but very dangerous to boaters.”

This isn’t the first whale-involved incident in the Plymouth area recently, as harbor officials have been watching whale activity after a boater accidentally hit a whale Friday.

Boater Chris Grant said:

“They’ve been out there for the last three days continuously so there’s a lot of whales, but they’re also attracting a lot of boaters, which creates a problem obviously after today.

They’re beautiful creatures but you know, you gotta keep their distance, they are still animals, you know?”

Officials say that an increase of bait fish has attracted whales closer to the coastline, and boaters have been reminded that they must stay a minimum of 100-feet away from whales, according to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Humpback whales average 55,000 to 66,000 pounds, and span 49 to 52 feet.