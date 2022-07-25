Ex-U.S.congressman among 9 accused of insider trading

www.cbsnews.com
Jason Hollingsworth
3d ago
so why is this illegal, But Pelozi Husband ok on buying stocks knowing what Congress laws are going to pass and what effects on different Companies????
Mark Schultz
3d ago
and what would you call what Nancy Pelosi and the rest of congress and the senate are doing? the whole lot needs to be investigated..
Paul Tichenor
3d ago
sounds like Pelosi should be on the list. it should not matter if she speaker of the house
