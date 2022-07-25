ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Alleged gas station shoplifter identified

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wach.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Forest Acres, SC
Forest Acres, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifter#Gas Station#Wach#Lexington Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy