Jason Momoa, motorcyclist OK after scary Calabasas crash

Jason Momoa at the Academy Awards in March. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Momoa and a motorcyclist are OK after a car he was driving collided with the motorcyclist this weekend near Los Angeles.

The "Aquaman" actor was traveling through Calabasas near Old Topanga Canyon Road on Sunday when he collided with a biker who crossed the median while rounding a curve. Per California Highway Patrol, the rider hit the front of Momoa's 1970 Oldsmobile on the driver's side.

The motorcyclist lost contact with the bike and flew over Momoa's car. Miraculously, the biker was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

CHP said Momoa wasn't injured in the crash. Footage obtained by TMZ shows the "Dune" actor walking back to his car after paramedics arrived to assist.

Representatives for Momoa did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.

Earlier this year, Momoa and his former partner Lisa Bonet split after 17 years together, four married.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa and Bonet wrote in a since-deleted, joint Instagram post.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy — But so that —as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” Momoa continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other — to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”

Momoa will star in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the sequel to 2018's "Aquaman." The film is set to release next year. He's also lined up a role in "Fast X," the 10th movie in the "Fast & Furious" franchise that is also scheduled for a 2023 release.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .