Crystal Springs, MS

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Crystal Springs girl

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct hometown for Shawmikia Kashetta Williams.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, of Crystal Springs.

Williams is described as five-feet seven-inches tall, weighs 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and black, curly hair.

According to MBI, Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, 2022, around 11:00 a.m. near the Texaco gas station on Interstate 55 north in Terry. She was wearing a blue T-shirt, black tights, and black shoes.

Investigators said Williams may be accompanied by an unknown Black male and Black female.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJH15_0gsFpyGf00
Shawmikia Kashetta Williams (Courtesy: MBI)

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.

Public Safety
