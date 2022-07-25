Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old Crystal Springs girl
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the correct hometown for Shawmikia Kashetta Williams.
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Shawmikia Kashetta Williams, of Crystal Springs.
Williams is described as five-feet seven-inches tall, weighs 276 pounds, with hazel eyes and black, curly hair.
According to MBI, Williams was last seen Sunday, July 24, 2022, around 11:00 a.m. near the Texaco gas station on Interstate 55 north in Terry. She was wearing a blue T-shirt, black tights, and black shoes.
Investigators said Williams may be accompanied by an unknown Black male and Black female.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.
