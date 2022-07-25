Saints Ingram, Dalton Change Uniform Numbers

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram and QB Andy Dalton have switched uniform numbers, according to a release from the team.

Ingram, who wore number 14 last season, has switched to number 5. Dalton had number 5 since being signed as a free agent this offseason. He’ll now wear number 14.

Dalton has worn 14 since his collegiate days at TCU and throughout his 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears. He was signed this offseason to be the backup behind starting QB Jameis Winston, who missed the last 10 games of 2021 with a knee injury.

Dalton is 77-69-2 as a starter in his career, throwing for 35,279 yards with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions. Most of his success was in Cincinnati, where he led the Bengals to five playoff berths and earned three Pro Bowls from 2011 to 2019. He’s been a backup for Dallas and Chicago over the last two years, going 7-8 as a starter.

Ingram is entering his 12th NFL season and tenth with the Saints. He is the team’s all-time rushing leader with 6,267 yards and also tops the franchise's all-time list with 51 rushing touchdowns. He left the team after 2018 as a free agent, but returned last season after a trade with the Houston Texans.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is Ingram's fifth jersey number with New Orleans. He was issued number 32 as a rookie first-round pick, but switched to 28 before the start of his first year in 2011. After two seasons wearing 28, he switched to number 22 from 2013 to 2018, the number he wore in college at Alabama.

Ingram wore number 21 in 2019 and 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens, then number 2 in the first seven games with Houston last season. Upon his arrival back to New Orleans, he switched to 14 because Chauncey Gardner-Johnson currently wears 22 for the Saints.