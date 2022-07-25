A Robust Ranking of Emma Chamberlain’s Best Coffee Products, From Someone Who’s Tried Them All

Click here to read the full article.

There are three people I would sacrifice my life for with no hesitation at all: my mom, Hoda Kotb and Emma Chamberlain (in no particular order). Each of these ladies has impacted my life in incredible ways. Whether it’s through life advice, unconditional support, encouraging segments, hilarious vlogs, or fashion inspo, they’ve all helped me through some rough times. Parasocial relationship or not, I love ’em. Which, unfortunately for my bank account, means I’ll spend every free penny I have on supporting them on whatever endeavor they’ve got going. Thankfully, with Emma’s coffee company, I know that whatever I spend on, I’ll enjoy. Because let me tell you, coffee connoisseurs and Folger’s fans alike: Chamberlain Coffee is incredible. Everything—the flavors, the collection, the merch—is a homerun. And I’m not just saying that because I love Emma. I take my coffee seriously, as it quite literally keeps me up and moving the majority of days.

If you’re unfamiliar with Emma, then I’d describe her as somebody who you’d want to be your best friend, no matter your age or interests. She has an incredibly popular YouTube channel but also has her hands on hosting gigs, fashion collabs and, of course, is the head of her very own coffee company. Honestly, when I first tried her coffee a few years ago, I was extremely nervous. It felt like seeing your friend’s newborn baby for the first time: it was either going to be something super cute you’d want to take home with you immediately or be kinda dull and not worth the 30-minute drive. I don’t know if that analogy tracks, but I’m sure you kinda know what I mean.

Anyways, I was on edge when I first tasted her line of products back in 2020, but lucky for us all, that nervousness wasn’t necessary. The coffee was great. Even the single-serve pouches that I was skeptical of ended up tasting better than any of the brewed-up stuff I was making on my own. Since then, I’ve tried practically every product her brand has to offer, including the accessories. And since everything is being offered on Amazon now, allowing for new people to discover the brand and fall in love with it, I thought I’d do the world a favor and list out my absolute favorite Chamberlain Coffee products.

It was hard to pick favorites, but I put in the work for you (I’m so brave) and was as honest as possible in my thoughts listed out. Check out the five best things (IMHO) you can buy from Chamberlain Coffee below.

Chamberlain Coffee Early Bird Blend

First thing’s first: my absolute No. 1 pick. The Early Bird coffee blend is everything a light roast lover like me could want. It’s tasty, smooth and gives you a ton of energy. According to the brand, this blend has the highest amount of caffeine compared to the others. To me, this is music to my tired ears. Early Bird is made with beans from Colombia and has notes of citrus, green apple, caramel and milk chocolate. Don’t let the fruity notes scare you, though. I typically stray away from fruit-forward coffee like Ethiopian blends, but this one is much more subtle, less tangy and pairs extremely well with whatever creamer you like.

If I had to pick one coffee blend to bring with me to a desert island, it would be this one.

Chamberlain Coffee Social Dog Blend

Okay, I was scared when I saw these things at first. They reminded me of tea bags and I hate tea, so the association stuck. They work the same way, you put a bag into a hot cup of water, let it steep and then flavor it how you like. It’s simple, but I thought it would truly yield a disastrous cup of bean juice. However, I was humbled. I’m not sure how Chamberlain Coffee did it, but these individual coffee bags taste just as good as a cup of traditional coffee. I’m somebody who doesn’t like change, but honestly, I can get behind this. It’s nice for people who just need one cup to get them jiving. Plus, it’s really satisfying to watch the grounds and water come together to form coffee.

Chamberlain Coffee Cold Brew Press

If you’re asking yourself, “Why would I get a cold brew French press when I can just refrigerate coffee on my own?” then I’m begging you to raise your standards. This Bodum x Chamberlain Coffee collab is so aesthetically pleasing while also being so easy to use, I simply have no complaints. All you have to do is fill it with grounds and water, let it steep for a day, then you’re set with an actually good batch of cold brew for a week. Will it taste like the $7 kind you get from a coffee chain on your way to work? No. I don’t know what they do to that stuff but recreating that at home is impossible. But it will be cheaper!! And only a little less tasty. Like, seriously, it is very good this way. Much better than normal refrigerated coffee. Please, for the sake of yourself in this heat wave, get this.

Chamberlain Coffee The Original Family Blend

If you share a household with another coffee lover with a slightly different taste than you, this is the safest blend for your relationship. The Family Blend has that name for a reason. It’ll be the glue that keeps your bloodline together forever. Dramatic? Yes. Honest? Always. It’s a medium roast so you know it’s a true compromise of pallets. It has notes of chocolate-covered cherries (specific, but delicious) so you can expect some rich and comforting flavors in every sip. I don’t think there’s a person in the world who wouldn’t like this blend because it’s such a great neutral. Switzerland could never.

Chamberlain Coffee Five Blend Box

If you’re in a home of dramatic people (not me, nope!) who don’t compromise (again, could never be me!), then swallow your pride and get this five-blend box set . It comes with Emma’s dark, medium and light roast blends. Plus, it’ll save you money. Each bag is usually $16 a piece, but this set keeps them each at $10 a pop. My mental math added this all up to $30 in savings, which is almost as much as what you’re spending. That’s a good sign. I also like how this set could help people whose taste changes depending on the weather—dark roasts taste better when it’s raining out, don’t question this—get exactly what they want that day.