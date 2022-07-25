2022 election is particularly contentious, political scientist says

Photo credit Getty Images

A competitive primary for U-S senate is coming up with republicans and democrats deciding who will face off in the November election.

Terry Smith, a political scientist at Columbia College, has watched and analyzed Missouri politics for decades. He said this election in particular is getting intense.

One factor, he said, is that the bitter divide between the two parities has led to the rise of "negative partisanship."

"The campaigning has just become pretty brutal," he said. "People are more likely to vote against the party they don't like, than they are to vote for the party they do."

Smith said he's dismayed but not surprised at the use of weapons in ads for Senate.

"They're getting consultants, they're presumably testing these ads out on focus groups and other areas," Smith said. "And they're hearing 'Yeah that works,' or, 'Yeah that'll get people's attention,' or 'Yeah that'll play on social media.'"

But this isn't the first time -- it happened on the Democratic side in a previous election. In 2016 Jason Kander was running against the incumbent Roy Blunt.

"Towards the end of the campaign -- very strategically timed -- he does this 30-second ad where he basically is in a warehouse and he's blindfolded, and he assembles his M-16 rifle," Smith said.

He said that ad crossed a line and made it okay for people to use weapons in ads.