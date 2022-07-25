Ohio defendant in case at center of abortion debate pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS — The man accused of at least twice raping a 9-year-old Ohio girl who later crossed into Indiana to get a legal abortion pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree felonies that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arraigned in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to two counts of raping a child under the age of 13 on May 11 and 12. Magistrate Pamela Broer Browning ordered Mr. Fuentes held without bond at least for now at the request of Daniel Meyer, assistant county prosecutor.

The case became public just after Ohio's new “heartbeat” law all but cut off access to abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. It has become a flashpoint in the national debate over abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its Roe vs. Wade decision and handed regulation back to the states.

“I certainly do think that it's a shame that this situation has been turned into a political football that's been kicked around by a lot of people for their own benefit, rather than focus on the facts of what may or may not have happened here,” said Bryan Bowen, the Columbus attorney hired by Mr. Fuentes' family.

He said it's too soon to know what impact the politics of the situation may have on the case.

“Certainly, it's something I'm concerned about,” he said.

The girl had turned 10 years old by the time she underwent a medication abortion in Indianapolis on June 30, a week after Ohio's law took effect. She left Ohio for an abortion because she was three weeks beyond what is considered to be the general six-week window of pregnancy during which an abortion may be legally obtained in the state.

He said it is likely that witnesses would be called from Indiana to testify should the case go trial.

Mr. Bowen said he will fight the prosecution's call that the defendant be held without bond.

The defendant is in the country illegally. Mr. Bowen confirmed he is from Guatemala and has been here between five and 10 years. But he said that will likely not be a factor in a future decision to consider bond.

“I suspect — I don't know for a fact — that the [U.S.] Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has issued an immigration [hold] in his case, which means that even if he were to post a bond he would not be released,” Mr. Bowen said.

Mr. Fuentes was living and working in Columbus at the time of his arrest. He appeared via video from the medium-security jail where he's being held, responding to questions translated into Spanish by an interpreter.

Police said he confessed when confronted.

“My immediate concern is Mr. Fuentes' lack of fluency in English and whether that may impact what he is supposed to have said or not,” Mr. Bowen said.

While there has subsequently been debate as to whether the girl might have qualified for one of its two medical emergency exceptions, Ohio's law generally requires a doctor to test for a fetal heartbeat and prohibits an abortion once one is detected. That could occur at about six weeks of gestation.

Word of the abortion is also spurring action in Indiana where the Republican-controlled General Assembly is holding a special session to consider various abortion ban bills. That drew Vice President Kamala Harris to Indianapolis on Monday to meet with lawmakers supporting abortion rights.

President Biden had specifically pointed to the Ohio case to make the case that such laws are extreme.

Ohio’s law was passed in 2019, but a federal judge blocked its enforcement until a few hours after the high court's decision overturning Roe.

Doctors who violate the law could be prosecuted for a fifth-degree felony carrying up to a year in prison, could face revocation of their licenses to practice, and could be civilly sued after the fact by their patients.

Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio Right to Life President Michael Gonidakis have suggested that the girl might not have had to leave the state. Ohio's law allows a doctor to proceed with an abortion if it is determined that it is necessary to save the life of the mother or prevent “substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

Abortion rights advocates, however, argue that doctors are unlikely to take that risk given the lack of legal clarity and the high stakes involved. The law does not include exceptions for rape, incest, or mental health.

First Published July 25, 2022, 6:17pm