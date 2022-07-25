ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New chair, vice chair elected for Lakeshore Public Media Community Advisory Board

By Larry Avila
 3 days ago
The Community Advisory Board for Lakeshore Public Media has a new chair and vice chair.

Gary Wilson, a Northwest Indiana native who initially took an interest in Lakeshore Public Radio’s jazz programming, was elected chair of the advisory board. Bill Karrow was elected vice chair.

“Community is very important,” Wilson said. “I, like Lakeshore, want to have a positive impact on empowering the community especially where media is concerned.”

Karrow looks forward to his new role with the board.

“I am excited about meeting other likeminded individuals, aligning on goals, and pursuing them aggressively,” he said. “My desire to participate in the Lakeshore CAB was fostered when I experienced firsthand some of the amazing things that Lakeshore does and provides for our community in-studio and out.”

Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO James Muhammad said CAB’s purpose is to provide input from community members about programming, community service efforts, and Lakeshore’s impact on communities throughout Northwest Indiana and the Chicago.

“The board helps us stay aligned with the communities we serve, and the time, efforts, and information these volunteers share with us is valuable beyond measure,” Muhammad said.

CAB groups are a requirement per the Corporation for Public Broadcasting guidelines for community-licensed public broadcasting stations such as Lakeshore Public Media. The board works to advise the station to whether the programming and other policies are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves.

More information on Lakeshore’s Community Advisory Board can be found at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/CAB.

