Ole Miss Linebacker Troy Brown Lands on 2022 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

CHICAGO -- After transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels from the Central Michigan Chippewas, Rebel linebacker Troy Brown has landed on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Butkus Award.

Brown was announced on Monday as one of 51 collegiate players selected to the watch list for the award, which has honored the nation's top linebacker since 1985.

Brown, a three-time first-team All-MAC selection, started 30 career games for the Chippewas over the last four seasons. Brown finished his career at CMU with 215 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The Flint, Michigan, native was a first-team all-conference selection last season despite missing two games with an injury. His first game back against Western Michigan saw him make nine tackles, a sack and an interception that sealed the 42-30 win. He finished the 2021 campaign with 66 total tackles.

Brown's best statistical year came in 2019, his first season as a linebacker. In 2019, Brown finished with 91 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions as a sophomore. His 75 solo tackles ranked second in the MAC and No. 20 nationally.

The collegiate Butkus Award watch list includes candidates from 43 schools. The SEC leads all conferences with 12 representatives, followed by the Pac-12 with nine. Teammates from seven schools – Alabama, BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa, N.C. State, Oregon, and UCLA – have been named to the list, and all 10 Division I FBS conferences are represented.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 31 with finalists to follow Nov. 21. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 7. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

Brown was one of a flurry of transfers landed by Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin this offseason. With a large amount of talent departing from last season's 10-win campaign, Kiffin has used the transfer portal to attempt to retool his roster this fall.

The Rebels will open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

