Booker T. and WWE Remain Big Time

 3 days ago

WWE Superstar Booker T made his name with hard work saying, “Preparation is the only luck you will have in life.”

How did he get his current job with WWE?  Booker T says, “Well, John Cena was not available.”

Although pro wrestling evolves constantly, Booker T notes, “The fans still want to feel the same way.”

He feels wrestlers need to always be on character stating, “If The Undertaker wrestled today, he would have to play his role, he could not be on Twitter.”

The Undertaker was a leader in the locker room and would put people into “Wrestlers’ Court” but Booker T mentions, “I was never on trial in Wrestlers’ Court but I was a prosecutor or co-prosecutor.”

Booker T stays active even though he is a legend in WCW and WWE.

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

