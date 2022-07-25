Nut-stealing squirrel triggers store's burglar alarm

July 25 (UPI) -- Police in England responded to a burglar alarm at a DIY store and arrived to find the culprit -- a squirrel -- stealing nuts and bird food.

Norfolk Police tweeted officers responded to the B&Q store in Norfolk while the business was closed on Saturday night.

The officers arrived to find the alarm had been triggered by a trespassing squirrel "stealing nuts and bird food."

"Unfortunately he was too quick and nimble for us and got away," police tweeted.