ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Viral Video Of Klay Thompson At Giants-Dodgers Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R22T6_0gsFkchc00

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was in Los Angeles to watch the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants.

A clip of Thompson from the game is going viral on Twitter.

Thomson's brother, Trayce, is on the Dodgers and during the game he had a big double.

The Dodgers won the game by a score of 7-4, which also completed the four-game sweep of the Giants.

They are in first place in the National League West Division with a 64-30 record in the 90 games that they have played so far this season.

As for Klay, the Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship for the fourth time in the last eight seasons.

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks to get to the NBA Finals.

In the Finals, they beat the Boston Celtics in six games.

Thompson had missed all of 2020 and 2021 due to injuries, and in that time span the Warriors missed the playoffs both times.

In the five seasons prior, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Therefore, in the last six seasons that Thompson has played, the team has won four titles and been to the NBA Finals all six times.

He is just 32-years-old and their best player Steph Curry is only 34.

They are already one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA, but they have a chance to win a lot more over the next few years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Giants Dodgers Game#Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#Trayce#The Denver Nuggets#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
MLB
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy