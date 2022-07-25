Damaging winds, hail possible in Pueblo on Monday, with thunderstorms likely all week

The National Weather Service in Pueblo warns that southeast Colorado may experience thunderstorms producing high winds, hail, and a chance of Flash flooding Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms between 2 and 9 p.m. Monday may produce winds of up to 50-60 mph in a region including all of El Paso, Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano, Teller, Los Animas, and Baca Counties, as well as parts of Fremont, Costilla, and Otero counties.

The storms may also produce localized heavy flooding, frequent lightning, and small hail, according to the NWS.

"Storms will initially (begin) over the higher terrain, the eastern slopes, as we progress through the afternoon and evening, that activity will likely progress to the east and then down along the southern border with New Mexico," said Meteorologist Makoto Moore for the NWS.

Late July through August span what is known as "monsoon season" in the Southwest United States.

More: Monsoon Season

"We get that plume of moisture that rolls up across Arizona, New Mexico, the Four Corners area, it moves into Western Colorado — so along the Continental Divide and the higher terrain, it's pretty normal to get a shot of afternoon thunderstorms," Moore said.

This week will be no exception, according to the NWS seven-day forecast for Pueblo. There is a high chance of thunderstorms every day, mostly starting in the afternoon.

The storms bring a relief from high temperatures, however.

New records have been set in Pueblo on four days in July, and the average daily temperature has been nearly 5 degrees higher than the average July.

More: Pueblo has set four record temperatures in July, but cooling is expected

For Tuesday, there’s an 80% chance of precipitation during the day, with showers and thunderstorms also likely in the evening before 9 p.m. The high is forecast to be 90 degrees, with a low of 64.

On Wednesday, the NWS forecast a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, with higher likelihood in the afternoon and a 40% chance in the evening before midnight. Wednesday’s high is forecast to be near 88, with a low of 65.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Damaging winds, hail possible in Pueblo on Monday, with thunderstorms likely all week