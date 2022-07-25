ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD women's basketball standout Chloe Lamb Summit League's nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

By Michael McCleary, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
South Dakota women's basketball standout Chloe Lamb was named as the Summit's League's nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year.

The annual award, which has been presented since 1991, received 577 nominations across three NCAA divisions, including 248 in Division I. Lamb is one of 151 college athletes who have advanced as conference-level nominees and one of 53 at the NCAA Division I level.

The 2022 Summit League Player of the Year won the Summit League Tournament Most Valuable Player for the second-straight season before leading the Coyotes on a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

South Dakota won three Summit League regular season titles (2018, 2020, 2022) and three Summit tournament titles (2020, 2021, 2022), totaling a 135-27 (.833) record in her five years with the program.

Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

