Simone Biles & Her Fiancé Johnathan Owens’ Relationship Will Give You Faith In Dating Apps

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her fiancé, Houston Texans safety Johnathan Owens, have been dating for two years after meeting on the paid dating app used by many celebrities called Raya.

Ever since they have been living in the Texas city with their pups Lilo and Rambo Liles, and showing nothing but love online.

Owens even traded the boyfriend title for "soon-to-be-hubby" in February 2022 after a sweet proposal.

The two are always hanging out together in the Bayou City, and they aren't afraid to show the world as are very present on each other's social media.

They recently took a romantic helicopter trip over Houston that served up some awe-inspiring views that the gymnast shared on her Instagram story.

They mention each one's usernames in their Instagram bios, like any true social media official couple, of course.

They share snapshots while on vacations together, or chilling at local hotspots during their nights on the town with friends.

Come NFL season in the Fall, Biles' Instagram basically turns into the ultimate football girlfriend showing support for Owens.

She posts with other play's partners at games, and sweet game day pictures with the Texans player.

It's the same for Owens whenever Biles is competing in gymnastics competitions, like the Tokyo Olympics last year.

There's no official wedding date announced, but Biles is always showing off her ring with her besties in pictures or mentioning she can't wait to tie the knot soon.

