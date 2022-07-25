Anaheim hotel suite pays homage to defunct Disneyland attraction

www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
disneydining.com
disneydining.com
disneydining.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
disneydining.com
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
disneydining.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0