Munching Towards Natl. Sandwich Day
Las Vegas(KLAS)- National sandwich month is approaching, but it’s never too early to start celebrating. Especially when you have the list of the best sandwiches in Las Vegas. Al Mansini is the creator of, “Neon Feast” and the curator of this delicious list.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 1