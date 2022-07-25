Missing Jimmie "Jay" Lee dreamed of a murder attempt, according to January TikTok post

Jimmie "Jay" Lee, the 20-year-old University of Mississippi student who has been missing since July 8, once dreamed a man tried "to murder me," according to a Jan. 25 post on Lee's TikTok account.

While Lee's body has not been found, a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi was charged with murder Friday, related to Lee's disappearance, and has a bond hearing set for Wednesday.

Lee often posted makeup tutorials and personal life updates on the "@thejaylee__" TikTok account. Lee's dog is the subject of the most recent post on the account.

In the Jan. 25 video, Lee recounts a dream, including details on being attacked.

"He decides to try to murder me," Lee said. "So, after fighting for my life, ... I wake up, go about my day."

While the post occurred months before Lee's disappearance, it has since resurfaced and accumulated more more than 379,000 views. Many TikTok accounts are using its comment section as a form of digital memorial for Lee.

"So sorry this happened to you and your family. You seem like a very sweet person," wrote an account named Brandy.

"I hope they get justice for you!!" Joel Young commented.

An account named tiffany wrote "rest in peace my friend, you deserved so much better."

Some commenters claim Lee's dream was an eerie premonition.

"When I say God speaks to us in dreams I mean it!!!!" TikTok user Amber Tilghman wrote in a comment with over 1,000 likes.

Others questioned whether Lee could still be alive, despite the murder charges.

"How they know he dead if they didn’t find a body?" asked user carlasiaaa.

Lee's family have made public pleas for anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234 or (662) 915-4911.