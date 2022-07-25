Female suspect arrested after shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport



A female suspect was injured Monday after shots were fired at Dallas Love Field Airport, police officials said during a press conference.

Travelers at the airport were evacuated Monday morning after a 37-year-old woman reportedly pulled a gun out of a hoodie and fired shots into the air. It is unclear where she was aiming, according to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia . The suspect was shot by a security officer and was transported to the hospital. No motive or name has been disclosed.

The airport was evacuated due to the shooting, according to Twitter users, but people have since been allowed back in.

"I saw a massive amount of people running up from security checkpoint and people yelling 'shooter,'" Michael Loewinsohn, who had just arrived in Dallas from Denver, told CNN. "TSA employees rushed us out of a side door and just started sprinting away from the building."



Female shooters are rare in the United States. Only three women were solely responsible for mass shootings since 1982, according to Statista . A husband and wife were responsible for the shooting in San Bernardino, California, where 14 people were killed during an office party in 2015, according to CNN. In contrast, 127 mass shootings were committed by men, according to Statista.

An investigation into Monday's shooting is still being conducted.

The Dallas Police Department did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.