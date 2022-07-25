Lamb advances as Summit nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Women’s basketball standout Chloe Lamb has been selected as The Summit League’s nominee for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Lamb is one of 151 college athletes who have advanced as conference-level nominees and one of 53 at the NCAA Division I level. There were a total of 577 institutional-level nominees this year across the three divisions.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Lamb led the Coyotes on a historic run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. She was the 2022 Summit League Player of the Year and the Summit League Tournament MVP for the second-straight season. Lamb was a three-time all-Summit League pick, thrice named to the Summit’s all-tournament team and made the league’s inaugural all-defensive team this season.

A native of Onida, South Dakota, Lamb played in four-straight NCAA Tournaments for the Coyotes and was a member of two squads that finished in the final national Top 25 poll of the season. South Dakota won three Summit League regular season titles (2018, 2020, 2022) and three Summit tournament titles (2020, 2021, 2022) in her career. USD boasted a 135-27 (.833) record during her career.

Lamb set South Dakota program records for career games played (162) and consecutive games played (162), never missing a single game in five seasons. She also ranks third in career scoring (1,884), second for career 3-pointers made (253) and seventh for career steals (196) in USD history.

In the classroom, Lamb graduated in December with her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sport management and a 3.78 cumulative grade-point average. She began work on her master’s degree this spring. Lamb recently accepted an assistant coaching position at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will now choose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division of the NCAA – from the conference level nominees. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to three finalists from each division. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will select the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year from the nine finalists.

For the first time in the award’s history, the award ceremony will take place during the NCAA Convention in January, giving the Top 30 honorees a chance to celebrate their achievements alongside their families, coaches and administrators attending the 2023 NCAA Convention. To learn more about the award program, next steps and previous winners visit NCAA.org/WOTY.

