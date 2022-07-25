Ross Chastain on his ongoing NASCAR feud with Denny Hamlin after Pocono wreck: 'I had that one coming'

Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world.

Denny Hamlin had a tremendously eventful Sunday at Pocono Raceway — though things didn’t exactly turn out in his favor.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver finished first in the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at the “Tricky Triangle” track, ahead of teammate Kyle Busch in second. But afterward, both the No. 11 and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota failed post-race inspection, and the two teams were disqualified.

However, that’s not what we’re here to talk about.

Instead, we’re focusing on the final laps at Pocono and the ongoing on-track drama between Hamlin and Ross Chastain.

At this point, it’s becoming less of a feud and more of a summer saga between these two drivers, who are surely both fed up with each other. A few weeks ago after the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, Hamlin even said he was out of patience with Chastain: “I’ve reached my peak.”

Let’s break down what happened in this latest clash Sunday at Pocono.

What happened between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain at Pocono?

After their previous incidents, which ended with the No. 11 car wrecking, Hamlin had hinted at retribution for Chastain, and it looks like he finally got it.

With about 20 of the 160 total laps to go Sunday, a late caution came out, and Hamlin and Chastain restarted on the front row side by side. With Hamlin on the inside and Chastain on the outside, they took off with the green flag with 18 laps to go.

Coming out of Turn 1, Hamlin moved up the track, pushing Chastain up as well and toward the outside wall, but it’s unclear from the replay if they actually made a little contact. Regardless, Chastain slid up the track and smacked the wall before bouncing back into traffic, getting hit by Kevin Harvick’s car and eventually making contact with the inside track wall.

Chastain, who led 16 laps Sunday, was done for the day after that wreck, officially placing 32nd. Hamlin, of course, finished first in the race before being disqualified with Busch, dropping them to 35th and 36th place, respectively.

Chase Elliott, who initially finished third, was declared the winner.

Brief recent history: The Hamlin-Chastain saga

As we mentioned, this feud between Hamlin and Chastain has been ongoing throughout the summer.

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway back in early June, Chastain was making enemies all over the place, getting into it with both Hamlin and Elliott. In the first half of the Gateway race, Chastain drove his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet into the left-rear bumper of Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, sending Hamlin up the track and into the outside wall, damaging his car a lot.

Although Hamlin retaliated a bit during the race, afterward, he reiterated how NASCAR is a self-policing sport, “and usually when you least suspect it and when it means the most is when it comes back around.”

Then earlier this month at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the pair tangled again. This time, it was late in the race, and both Hamlin and Chastain were running in the top five. Chastain made contact with Hamlin’s left-rear quarter panel, wrecking Hamlin sideways.

After that, Hamlin said he “reached [his] peak with Chastain, adding:

“Things just work themselves out in the end. … As a driver, you make decisions — and I talked about those decisions — and eventually, you gotta pay for those decisions that you make and whatever happens in the future happens. But we’re going to be racing each other pretty hard for the rest of the season.”

And following this latest on-track incident, Hamlin echoed his previous comments.

What Hamlin said after Pocono

Still deemed the race winner at that point, Hamlin had the traditional on-track interview immediately after taking the checkered flag. As booing fans were pointed out, Hamlin was asked if that was payback for Chastain. He said:

“I mean, what did you want me to do? What did you expect me to do? We got position on him, and he just ran out of race track.”

And when asked if his feud with Chastain is over now, Hamlin hinted that maybe it’s getting there but not quite finished yet, adding:

“We’re just going to keep racing hard until we get the respect back from these guys. It’s not just that. We’ve been wrecked four times, twice while leading, in the last 10 months. I’m at the end of it.”

What Chastain said after Pocono

It’s no secret in the NASCAR world and to Chastain that retribution from Hamlin was impending. So he acknowledged as much: “I had that one coming.”

More via NASCAR.com:

“And if I would have raced smarter two months ago, I probably would have had plenty of room off Turn 1. I’ve realized that for the last month or two, and it’s just too late for that so he paid it back and go onto Indy.”

Chastain shrugged and told NBC Sports after being evaluated and released from the infield care center, “I don’t know,” when asked if this settles the score between him and Hamlin. But he added: “I’ve been owed that and probably some more for a few months now.” So maybe he’s expecting another moment of payback in the future.

