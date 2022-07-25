ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

These are the top spots to eat ice cream sundaes around Dallas, according to Yelp

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULwsB_0gsFfIqt00
An ice cream sundae covered in sprinkles and hot fudge on top of a stainless steel background on a sunny day.

DALLAS (KDAF) — During the summer months and really anytime during the year, one of the most sought-after sweet treats remains to be the coveted ice cream. As you very well know there are hundreds of ways to enjoy this delicious treat, however none as much fun as the hot fudge sundae.

Well, don’t you just love to see that Monday, July 25 is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day! What a coincidence, right? NationalToday says, “Hot fudge sundaes are about as nostalgia-tinged as it gets: they’ve dotted pop culture for decades, further back than their cameo in Full House’s “Gotta Dance” episode, and more recently than in Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” video. Hot fudge sundaes have dominated the ice cream landscape for decades now, and on July 25, we celebrate: raise your spoons for National Hot Fudge Sundae Day!”

Get those taste buds, stomachs and spoons ready to enjoy this ever-so magnificent treat. We wanted to make sure you were prepared to enjoy the day the best way possible, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to grab yourself a hot fudge sundae:

  • Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown
  • Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas
  • Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville
  • Cow Tipping Creamery – Lakewood
  • Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream
  • Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores
  • Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood
  • JK CHOCOLATE
  • Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District
  • Chocolate Secrets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Chocolate Ice Cream#Food Stall Info#Yelp#Sundae#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Full House#Sablon Chocolate Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy