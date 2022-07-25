ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Top 2 uncommitted Northwest prospects set to announce college commitments Monday afternoon

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r70PU_0gsFf4Zy00

The top two uncommitted Northwest football prospects are set to come off the board Monday at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

But the similarities end there, as the duo is not a package deal.

Spanaway Lake High School (Washington) All-American Bowl cornerback Jasiah Wagoner is down to a final four of California, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back is rated the nation's No. 164 overall prospect , No. 17 cornerback and No. 2 player in the state of Washington.

Heading into decision day Oklahoma has been the presumed favorite for his services.

"I like Oklahoma. Coach (Brent) Venables is like my favorite coach," he told SBLive Sports earlier this week while discussing all four finalists. "I talk to him all the time. They obviously have a great history of being a good program. Coach (Jay) Valai, his mentality and how good he is at technique coaching, he's done a good job of recruiting me, so it's obviously one of my favorite schools."

Kennedy Catholic High School (Washington) Under Armour All-American interior offensive lineman Micah Banuelos will make his announcement at the same time.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound versatile lineman is down to Oregon, Texas A&M and USC, and is rated the nation's No. 13 interior offensive lineman and the No. 4 prospect in Washington.

For weeks, the Ducks have been the presumed favorite, not only because of their relationship with Banuelos, but also because Lanning's staff has done well in the state Washington in recent months.

However, USC has made a major push and the Trojans may be the slight favorites entering decision day.

After Monday's announcements, no four-star prospects in the class of 2023 will be uncommitted in the Northwest, as Wagoner and Banuelos will join Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley ( Oregon ) and Lake Stevens running back Jayden Limar ( Notre Dame ) as committed bluechip prospects.

That quartet does not include Lincoln (Washington) edge-rusher Jayden Wayne and Central Catholic (Oregon) tight end Riley Williams , who both recently transferred to IMG Academy (Florida) and committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Will the Northwest exodus continue with Wagoner and Banuelos, or will Oregon keep them home?

Entering the final hours, it appears the Washington duo is headed elsewhere, but it could come down to the wire.

