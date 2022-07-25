Gas prices drop, but Mass. still surpasses national average

BOSTON (SHNS) – The price of gas has fallen 11 cents in Massachusetts over the last week, but the Bay State’s average of $4.52 a gallon is still 17 cents more expensive than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The auto club said lackluster demand for gas nationwide and lower oil prices have contributed to the falling pump prices — the Bay State average is down 42 cents in the last month and national gas prices have declined each day since topping out at $5.01 on June 14.

“Consumers appear to be taking the pressure off their wallets as they enjoy fuel prices down 11% since their peak in mid-June,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and government affairs, said. “And there’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that pump prices will continue to fall in the near-term, particularly if the global price for oil does not spike. But the overall situation remains very volatile.”

The most expensive gas in Massachusetts is on Nantucket, where AAA found an average price of about $5.84 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Bay State is in Hampden County, where the average price is roughly $4.28 per gallon, AAA reported.

Though gas prices have been on the decline for about a month and a half, they remain well above their levels from the summer of 2021. AAA said Monday that Massachusetts drivers were paying an average of $3.02 for a gallon of gas this time last year — $1.50 less than the current average.

