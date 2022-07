The Moose Fire began July 17 and had spread to 35,000 acres as of Monday morning. Courtesy US Forest Service

Originally published July 25 on KTVB.COM.

SALMON — A wildfire spotted Sunday on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has grown to an estimated 35,739 acres — about 56 square miles — as of Monday. The fire still has the potential to reach the Highway 93 corridor north of Salmon.