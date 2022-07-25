Pitt Football HC Pat Narduzzi's Media Day Comments Par For Course

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi made headlines for a variety of reasons last week. As he does regularly during the slow offseason, Narduzzi made bold statements about his team and demanded more respect for the reigning ACC Champions.

He said his Panthers could win the Big 10 with regularity, called NIL thinly-veiled 'pay-for-play' and rehashed the Jordan Addison transfer saga. Narduzzi took heat for some of those comments, with many calling for him to dial back his rhetoric. But this is who Narduzzi is. The confidence - or arrogance, depending upon who you ask - is part of his nature and one of the things that the players he coaches gravitate towards.

Narduzzi, fresh off of his most successful season as a head coach and has no reason to not be as vocal about the quality of his program. He simultaneously forges a chip on his players' shoulders and uses his platform to elevate them. His fierce defenses against perceived disrespect is one way for him to endear himself to players and that won't change anytime soon.

