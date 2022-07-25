ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Football HC Pat Narduzzi's Media Day Comments Par For Course

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhuGs_0gsFdf1u00

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi made headlines for a variety of reasons last week. As he does regularly during the slow offseason, Narduzzi made bold statements about his team and demanded more respect for the reigning ACC Champions.

He said his Panthers could win the Big 10 with regularity, called NIL thinly-veiled 'pay-for-play' and rehashed the Jordan Addison transfer saga. Narduzzi took heat for some of those comments, with many calling for him to dial back his rhetoric. But this is who Narduzzi is. The confidence - or arrogance, depending upon who you ask - is part of his nature and one of the things that the players he coaches gravitate towards.

Narduzzi, fresh off of his most successful season as a head coach and has no reason to not be as vocal about the quality of his program. He simultaneously forges a chip on his players' shoulders and uses his platform to elevate them. His fierce defenses against perceived disrespect is one way for him to endear himself to players and that won't change anytime soon.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Media Day Comments Par#Acc Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
705
Followers
306
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy