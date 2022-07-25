ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Paul Sorvino, star of "Goodfellas" and more, dies at 83

By Dick Brennan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405yTb_0gsFddGS00

Paul Sorvino, Brooklyn-born actor, dies at 83 01:58

NEW YORK - He played tough guys, but he could sing opera.

Paul Sorvino says he appeared in over 100 films, but indeed it was the 1990 gangster film "Goodfellas" in which he made his biggest mark. He appeared with, among others, the late Ray Liotta .

Now the two actors from the film classic are both gone.

In 1991, Sorvino starred in "Law & Order," this time on the other side of the law, playing a detective.

Sorvino appeared on Broadway, getting a Tony nomination in 1973 for "That Championship Season," and even did comedy, playing a preacher in "Oh God."

Sorvino was born in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. He attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and could even sing opera, and demonstrated that in an interview on cbs2 in 2003.

He had three children, including actress Mira Sorvino. When she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1996 for "The Mighty Aphrodite," she saluted him.

"When you give me this award, you honor my father Paul Sorvino who has taught me everything I know about acting. I love you very much dad," she said.

"My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder - a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend," Mira Sorvino wrote on Twitter.

There was no specific cause of death given, but his family says he faced health issues over the past few years.

He was 83.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Paul Sorvino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy